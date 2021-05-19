The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reported a loss of £16.1 million ($22.5 million/€18.5 million) for the past financial year, with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic reducing the organisation's cash reserves to £2.2 million ($3.1 million/€2.5 million).

Cricket as a whole in England and Wales accrued revenue losses of more than £100 million ($141 million/€116 million), although a worst-case scenario was avoided as a full men's international programme and a solitary women's series were held in bio-secure bubbles.

Scott Smith, chief financial officer at the ECB, said: "This has been a challenging year, but by being able to stage international cricket and by taking decisive action early in the pandemic, we have been able to support the network and avoid a far worse financial scenario.

"There remains considerable uncertainty over the year ahead, but we hope that delivering another full summer of cricket - and with crowds beginning to return from next week - we are able to protect the revenue we need to invest in growing our game."

The £16.1 million loss comes a year after the ECB recorded a profit of £6.5 million ($9.2 million/€7.5 million), while its cash reserves have fallen from being in excess of £70 million ($99 million/€81 million) in 2016.

ECB revenue fell by £21 million ($30 million/€24 million) to £207 million ($293 million/€240 milliion) last year, with the postponed launch of The Hundred and the associated costs of setting up and maintaining the bio-secure international bubbles cited as factors.

The ECB financial statement notes: "This fall in revenue and profit reflects the significant impact that Covid-19 has had on ECB's finances due largely to the postponement of ECB's new competition, The Hundred, until 2021 and the additional costs of creating bio-secure environments to host international cricket in a pandemic environment."