The National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka (NOCSL) has launched its search to find Chefs de Mission for five major Games.

Applications are now being accepted for events including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

A Chef de Mission is also needed for this year's Asian Youth Games in Shantou, the 2022 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Bangkok and next year's Asian Beach Games in Sanya.

Anyone hoping to apply needs a recommendation letter from their National Federation.

Other requirements are a "distinguished track record at the NOC and having contributed to the Olympic Movement" as well as having completed a sports administration course.

Sri Lanka will attend both Birmingham 2022 and Hangzhou 2022 next year ©Getty Images

A "good track record in a national federation" is also required, alongside an "outgoing personality with good communication skills" and fluency in English.

For the Asian Games, the successful applicant needs to have served at a major Games before as a Chef de Mission or deputy.

The NOCSL said it would take applications until June 16.