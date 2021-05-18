Boxing mourns former women's world champion Domuladzhanova after death from COVID-19

Former women's boxing world champion Olga Domuladzhanova has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 52-year-old Russian won the light-heavyweight title at the 2001 Women's World Championships in Scranton in the United States.

She also won at the European Championships and European Cup during a glittering career, as well as three Russian titles and three Russian Cups.

The Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) told the country's state news agency TASS that Domuladzhanova died following "health complications caused by COVID-19".

After her boxing career, Domuladzhanova served as deputy secretary general of the RBF and also moved into coaching.

She was the director of a training centre for Russia's national teams in Moscow.

Domuladzhanova was born in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent and the Asian Boxing Confederation described her as a "pioneer" for women in the sport.

"The Russian Boxing Federation deeply grieves over the sudden death of Olga Domuladzhanova," the RBF said.

"We express our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.

"This is an irreparable loss for all of us."