Next week's men's and women's Hockey Pro League matches between Belgium and Argentina have been postponed due to travel restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Belgium had been set to host Argentina for men's and women's double headers in Antwerp next Saturday (May 22) and Sunday (May 23).

The games have been called off by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) as the Argentinian squads had been scheduled to travel to Belgium via The Netherlands, which has banned entry to the country from any South American nations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Unfortunately, despite all efforts to find alternative flights, no solution could be found," the FIH said in a statement.

The FIH added the Hockey National Associations of Belgium and Argentina are looking to play the matches at a later date.

The two nations had been due to clash in men's and women's double headers in Antwerp ©Getty Images

Belgium are top of the men's Pro League standings, while Argentina are eighth.

On the women's leaderboard, Argentina sit second and Belgium are seventh.

The Hockey Pro League has been hit by several coronavirus-related postponements, with Australia, New Zealand and China still yet to resume their respective campaigns.

Australia and New Zealand are set to make their Pro League return when their men and women clash in Perth next month.

This season had been due to finish in 2020 before the FIH carried it over into 2021 because of the pandemic.