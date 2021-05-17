Seventeen of Mongolia’s most promising athletes received their final Olympic Solidarity grants at Olympic House in Ulaanbaatar.

The scholarship holders have been receiving financial support for two years to assist them in preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The sports represented are archery, athletics, boxing, judo, taekwondo, shooting, weightlifting and wrestling.

Of the 17 scholarship athletes, three shooters, two wrestlers and one boxer have already qualified for Tokyo 2020.

Seventeen Mongolian athletes collected their final Olympic Solidarity grants in Ulannbaatar ahead of the Tokyo 2020 ©MNOC

There are high hopes of further berths being secured in judo and taekwondo through forthcoming Olympic qualification tournaments.

The final grants were awarded by the Mongolia National Olympic Committee’s Acting President Choijgavaa Naranbaatar and secretary general Enkhbatyn Badar-Uugan.

Mongolia has won two Olympic gold medals - one of which was achieved by Badar-Uugan in the men's bantamweight boxing at Beijing 2008.

In total, Mongolia has won two gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze medals at the Olympic Games.