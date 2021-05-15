ISA says preparations on track for World Surfing Games in El Salvador

The International Surfing Association (ISA) has said preparations are on track for the upcoming World Surfing Games in El Salvador after assessing latest plans over health and safety amid the pandemic, with the event serving as the final qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Competition is scheduled to take place from May 29 to June 6.

The event will be based around El Sunzal and La Bocana, with the location dubbed Surf City.

The ISA says a delegation led by the organisation’s executive director Robert Fasulo visited the venues at the end of April.

The delegation met with organisers, as well as tourism, health and security officials.

Discussions were held over event plans, particularly health and bio-safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ISA President Fernando Aguerre insists the organisation was pleased by progress made by organisers ahead of the event.

"Finally the moment is arriving to qualify the final Olympic surfers," Aguerre said.

"It has been a challenging time for much of the year around the globe, but we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"We are running full steam ahead toward the World Surfing Games and Tokyo 2020.

"The Closing Ceremony will be particularly special at this event, as we will gather the qualified surfers and recognise and honour them for their successful efforts to become the first Olympic surfers ever.

"This historic feat is something that will live with them forever."

The final 12 Olympic berths for Tokyo 2020 will be determined at the World Surfing Games ©Getty Images

"We are very satisfied with the progress that our team and the government of El Salvador have made in the implementation of the health and bio-safety plan," Aguerre added.

"We have been consulting with health experts, both internal and external, to ensure that we are creating a safe environment for all participants of the event.

"We are looking forward to hosting the world’s best national surfing teams and uniting the global community of surfers in peace once again."

Around 50 nations will compete in El Salvador at the Games.

The event offers the final 12 Olympic berths, with seven women’s places and five men’s spots set to be awarded.

A total of 28 surfers have already qualified for Tokyo 2020 via the 2019 World Surf League Championship Tour, the 2019 ISA World Surfing Games and the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.