With the impending Tokyo 2020 Olympics in mind, the Guam National Olympic Committee has conducted its first virtual team manager course under the Oceania sport education programme.

Work also started on the preparation of team officials for 2022 events which include the Pacific Mini Games, Micronesian Games, Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Asian Beach Games and the Asian Games.

Participants on the five-day course were welcomed and provided with an overview by Joey Miranda from the Office of Special Education Programs.

Guam NOC has held a virtual team manager course with a focus on imminent requirements at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and in events on the 2022 programme ©Guam NOC

Miranda emphasised the importance of the participants’ roles and discussed the criteria involved to ensure harmony and continuity in the relationship between each official involved in the structure of each Games.

Module one was hosted by Melanie Torre, who took the group through the fundamental duties of a team manager and the specific requirements of the position.

Tara Tydingco then provided an overview for further activities and team officials were provided with work assignments.