World Rugby is set to reclassify its unions and by widen representation on its Committees as part of reforms designed to adhere to recommendations from a recent independent review of its governance.

An enhanced Integrity Code has also been approved by the World Rugby Council following the review, chaired by Sir Hugh Robertson, British Olympic Association chair and Minister in charge of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The review aimed to strengthen the effectiveness of World Rugby's governance structures to further serve the universality and diversity of rugby.

The previous-tiered structure for classifying unions, which has been in place for 20 years, is set to be replaced.

The new system will acknowledge and differentiate based on performance, development and financial criteria in five categories - high performance, performance, development, growth and membership.

Classification will now take place every four years in alignment with Rugby World Cup cycles and there will be a questionnaire biannually to gather data on unions who will be reassessed at the mid-point of every cycle - but will only be able to be reclassified every four years.

All high performance unions who do not currently have the maximum of three votes on the Council will be eligible for an additional vote, allowing a stronger voice on decision-making, including in elections.

The review also recommended greater female, independent, athlete and regional representation on Committees.

Female representation will increase from 30 per cent to at least 40 per cent on all World Rugby Committees in line with the new "A global sport for all - true to its values" strategic plan.

More women will be represented on World Rugby Committees ©Getty Images

A skills matrix will be developed for all Committees to ensure expertise in all decision-making structures.

The new integrity code will build on the existing code of conduct.

It will include the need for officials to meet appropriate standards at the time of their nomination to take up a position within World Rugby's governance structure.

An independent ethics officer, who will have been a legal practitioner for at least seven years, at will also be appointed to oversee the implementation of the code and the vetting procedure.

"When I was re-elected as World Rugby chairman, I made clear reforming and strengthening World Rugby's governance structures was a key priority," said World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont.

"Implementing the governance working group's clear and progressive blueprint is an important step and I thank Sir Hugh Robertson for independently and expertly leading the review and the working group for their excellent commitment and input.

"The actions will ensure World Rugby further reflects the universality and diversity of sport and has the best possible structure and ways of working."