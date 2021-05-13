Cernogoraz and Perilli lead trap qualification at ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato

Croatia's Giovanni Cernogoraz and San Marino's Alessandra Perilli sit top of the men's and women's trap qualification at the halfway stage at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup in Lonato in Italy.

Cernogoraz is the only athlete in men's qualification with a perfect record after three of five rounds, and has a total of 75 ahead of Russia's Gennadii Mamkin, Brian Burrows of the United States and Peru's Alessandro De Souza Ferreira, who all follow on 74.

Shooters in positions fourth to 12th are all on 73.

Perilli has a two-point lead in the women's qualification at the same stage - scoring 73 points.

Fatima Galvez of Spain, the US' Madelynn Ann Bernau and Germany's Katrin Quooss are all closest to the lead on 71.

The rest of the top 10 are a point behind on 70.

Giovanni Cernogoraz has a perfect record so far in the men's trap qualification ©Getty Images

In the men's team trap qualification, the US are three points clear on 218 points after three of seven rounds.

Burrows scored 74 from a possible 75 and was backed up well by Seth Inman and Derrick Scott Mein.

Cernogoraz's perfect score on the first day of qualification has helped Croatia into second on 215, reaching the total with teammates Josip and Anton Glasnović.

Kuwait's Abdulrahman Al Faihan, Talal Alrashidi and Naser Meqlad are tied for second with the Croatians on the same score.

Germany's Steve Eidekorn, Andreas Löw and Paul Pigorsch are in joint fourth on 213, along with Russia's Alexey Alipov, Maxim Kabatskiy and Gennadii Mamkin, and Italy's Lorenzo Ferrari, Luca Miotto and Diego Valeri.

In the women's equivalent, Spain sit top of the standings on 205 points thanks to Galvez, Cristina Beltran and Mar Molne Magrina - three ahead of three nations all tied for second on 202.

These are Finland's Noora Antikainen, Satu Makela-Nummela and Mopsi Veromaa, Russia's Iuliia Saveleva, Daria Semianova and Ekaterina Subbotina and Italy's Gaia Ragazzini, Jessica Rossi and Silvana Stanco.