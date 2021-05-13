The Albanian Football Association (FShF) is said to be appealing the recent election of the new President of the Albanian National Olympic Committee (KOKSH) Fidel Ylli to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), claiming irregularities.

According to Albanian publication Panorama Sport, the FShF has taken the issue to CAS stating the elections are illegal.

One claim made was the insufficient time the candidates were given to campaign.

The FShF said they were excluded from participating in the elections due to rules issued during the process and would involve CAS to determine whether or not there were irregularities.

Ylli was made the new President of KOKSH following elections on April 17, where he received the majority of the votes, but not all National Federations, like the FShF, were given a vote.

According to Gazetasi, the FShF proposed Artan Shyti as a candidate for President, but he was not accepted as he did not complete documentation.

If FShF's appeal is successful, the KOKSH election may have to be re-run.

Ylli, Albania’s Chef de Mission at the Athens 2004 Olympics, claimed 40 of the 57 votes to secure a four-year term which is due to expire in 2024.

Vojo Malo, who held the role of interim KOKSH President following the dismissal of Viron Bezhani in January, polled 12, while Martin Biba collected four votes with one paper deemed invalid.

KOKSH President Ylli has hit out at FShF President Armand Duka, who is also a member of the UEFA Executive Committee, in a statement.

Fidel Ylli was elected KOKSH President last month ©KOKSH

"For Armand Duka to sue for irregularities in the elections for the governing bodies of a sports institution is a hypocrisy of a superior degree, a wonder that is worth telling at length as jokes in cafes," said Ylli.

"Ironically and even more ridiculous is the accusation of this man for influencing politics or Government in the National Olympic Committee which has made it impossible to register any candidate not named Armand Duka; refuses to accept the model proposed by FIFA/UEFA to limit the number of mandates; abuses the staff and competencies of the FShF by putting them in the function of electoral campaigns in favour of the interests of the family and many others that we will tell then the time comes..."

Other accusations from Ylli include Duka being associated with filling the Electoral Assembly with unknown people, calling for help from political forces to protect his position in FShF and usurped power within the body in the "most unprincipled and selfish way".

Duka has been head of the FShF since 2002.

insidethegames has contacted CAS for confirmation on whether the FShF or Armand Duka has filed an appeal against the KOKSH election.