Professional Squash Association (PSA) chairman Ziad Al-Turki has been appointed to the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) Board.

Al-Turki was elected PSA chairman in 2008 and helped oversee the merger between the PSA and the Women's Squash Association, the creation of SQUASHTV and a rise in prize money at tournaments.

Al-Turki also played an influential part in staging the first-ever professional women's squash tournament in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

He will hold the position on the SAOC Board from May 2021 to May 2024, and will look to develop sport in Saudi Arabia.

Ziad Al-Turki has been chairman of the PSA since 2008 ©Getty Images

"It is a great privilege for me to be part of the SAOC," said Al-Turki.

"Participation in sport is on the up in Saudi, and one of the key objectives of the Committee is to get people to participate in sport further to create a healthier society.

"The sporting landscape in Saudi Arabia has changed considerably in recent years with an emphasis on diversity and inclusivity, and I'm excited to be able to play a part in helping the Committee achieve its goals in this new era for our kingdom."

The PSA has over 1,200 members, up 86 per cent since 2009, while total prize money across the PSA Tour had increased to over $7.5 million (£5.35 million/€6.22 million), up from $4.3 million (£3.07 million/€3.56 million) between 2009 and the 2018-2019 season.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud is the SAOC President.