Netball Australia has unanimously endorsed reforms to its governance along with its eight member organisations following months of collaboration and discussion.

The recent State of the Game Review recommended a special general meeting to adopt the governance reforms that would create "a significant opportunity for stability, development and alignment to underpin strengthening of Australian netball."

As part of the reforms Netball Australia and the Super Netball League Commission will be merged into a single nine-person Board with six directors appointed by the Netball Australia Board and three elected by the member organisations.

These two groups will also run the Suncorp Super Netball competition.

As part of the reforms, Paolina Hunt has resigned as Netball Australia director and chair after nine years on the Netball Australia Board, serving the last four as chair.

This will allow a transition to a single Board and create a clear leader for the organisation as it looks to recruit a new chief executive.

The gang celebrating all good things and a bright future for netball. So pleased with outcome from tonight's SGM. So blessed to have such strong connections and life long friendships. Thank you — Paolina Hunt, May 12, 2021

Directors Elizabeth Hunter, Catriona Larritt and Terri Meadmore have also stood down from the Board.

Marina Go will become the inaugural chair of the new Board, following unanimous endorsement from the other directors.

She will be joined on the Board, following an election process, by Wendy Archer, Mitch Catlin, Todd Deacon, Peter Legg, John O'Sullivan, Jane Seawright, Gabbi Stubbs and Michael Thomson.

In future, director terms will be staggered to ensure continuity on the Board.

In line with the State of the Game Review recommendations, there will be representatives from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities as well as athlete representation on the Board.

The Nominations Committee is now also comprised of an independent external chair, a Netball Australia representative and one current member organisation President, chosen by the member organisations.