The pools for the final Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifying tournament in rugby sevens, the World Rugby Sevens Repechage, have been drawn ahead of the competition taking place next month in Monaco.

Scheduled to take place on June 19 and 20, the repechage tournament will qualify two women's and one men's team for the Games.

The draw was held at the Hotel Hermitage and featured World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte, Prince Albert II and Monegasque Rugby Union chairman Gareth Wittstock.

In Pool A of the women's tournament will be Russia, Argentina, Mexico and Samoa, while Papua New Guinea, Kazakhstan, Jamaica and Tunisia will compete in Group B.

Russia, who have qualified for all three Rugby World Cup Sevens tournaments to date, will be the firm favourites in their pool, and highest-ranked Papua New Guinea will look to continue the form that saw them qualify for their first World Cup in 2018.

Rio 2016 Olympic teams France and Colombia have both been drawn in a tough Pool C.

France made the quarter-finals at the last Games and in 2018, were runners-up at the World Cup.

Hong Kong and Madagascar will be drawn in Pool C too.

The top two teams in the three pools, plus the two third-placed teams with the highest points totals will qualify for the knockout stages, with teams needing to then win two matches to book their spot in Tokyo.

Here are your pools for the World Rugby Sevens Repechage! 🏉



Who are you backing to secure those final spots at #Tokyo2020? pic.twitter.com/72xMfwVGJ6 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 11, 2021

There will be ten teams in the men's competition vying for the last qualification spot, drawn into two pools of five.

The top two teams in each pool will qualify for the semi-finals, with teams needing to win two knockout matches.

In Pool A, World Rugby Sevens Series core teams Samoa and Ireland have been paired with Tonga, Zimbabwe and Mexico.

France will start as one of the favourites after finishing sixth in the 2020 Sevens Series, and they are drawn alongside Hong Kong, Chile, Uganda and Jamaica.

"I would like to thank His Serene Highness Prince Albert II, the Monegasque Rugby Union and the Monaco authorities for putting on an excellent draw, which sets the tone for an exciting event and brings us a step closer to a fantastic showcase of rugby sevens at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," said Laporte.

"We will now work closely with teams involved in the final qualification event to ensure they all arrive with the best possible preparation in Monaco in June.

"Together with the Monagasque Rugby Union, we will continue to focus on delivering a safe, secure and thrilling event that puts the welfare of everyone involved at the centre of our operations."

These matches are set to be held at the Stade Louis II.

Fiji and Australia are the reigning men's and women's Olympic champions from Rio 2016.