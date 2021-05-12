World Taekwondo Oceania is preparing to hold its latest remote championships, which are expected to attract 495 competitors from 44 countries.

The Oceania Taekwondo G2 and Oceania Open Online Poomsae Championships are due to run from Saturday (May 15) to May 23, and will feature a G-ranked event and open events in the disciplines of poomsae, Para poomsae, Para freestyle and flying side kick.

John Kotsifas, World Taekwondo Oceania President said: "The competition will contain a G-ranked event and a number of open events to be conducted online at a time when the COVID pandemic thankfully appears to be on a gradual decline.

"It is aimed to provide the taekwondo community an opportunity to maintain their skills whilst competing in a non-threatening virtual environment, and be judged by highly experienced international referees.

"All this will be achieved without the need to travel long distances to a live event during uncertain times."

Competitors from 44 countries are set to participate in the latest online event organised by World Taekwondo Oceania ©Getty Images

Entries for the virtual event come from countries ranging from India to the United States through to smaller nations such as Venezuela and Guam.

The Guam Daily Post has reported that the country is set to participate with an 11-strong team.

It will be the second virtual event that a team from Guam has participated in.

In October, a 14-strong Guam team took part in the 2020 Global Taekwondo Online Speed Kicking Championships, finishing with a haul of four gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

World Taekwondo Oceania held an Online Poomsae and Para Poomsae Championships in July 2020, open to all nations in the continent of Oceania.