The Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) General Assembly has unanimously approved the organisation's budget and programmes for 2021.

The meeting was presided over by the President of the OOC, Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad Al Busaidi, in the presence of members of the Executive Board.

The OOC President gave a visual presentation of the most important initiatives he had undertaken since assuming the Presidency in July 2019, as well as features of the body's future vision for Oman sport.

Al Busaidi reviewed the annual report for 2020 and plans to host international events postponed in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before presenting a summary of the statement submitted by the Executive Board regarding the budget for 2021.

عمومية #اللجنة_الأولمبية_العُمانية تعتمد موازنة اللجنة وخطة برامجها لهذا العام، وذلك في اجتماع الجمعية الاعتيادي الذي عُقد صباح اليوم برئاسة السيد خالد بن حمد البوسعيدي رئيس اللجنة بمقر #الأكاديمية_الأولمبية_العُمانية. pic.twitter.com/aJhFge6DJ0 — Oman Olympic Committee (@OmanOlympics) April 22, 2021

The General Assembly then approved the budget.

The General Assembly closed with the OOC President wishing the Oman Hockey Federation good luck in its bid for the country to host the first Hockey5s World Cup and affirmed the support of the OOC for the endeavour.

Al Busaidi also congratulated the Oman Table Tennis Federation, which will host the International Table Tennis Federation’s World Veterans Championships in 2023.