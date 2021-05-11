Online talks described as "fruitful" were held between three organisations on the future of university squash.

The European University Sports Association (EUSA) arranged the meeting with the World Squash Federation (WSF) and the European Squash Federation (ESF).

All three bodies were represented by their Presidents - Adam Roczek for EUSA, Zena Wooldridge for the WSF and Hugo Hannes for the ESF.

"Representatives from all three organisations firstly gave a brief introduction of their work and activities, following which a discussion was had regarding the current global pandemic and its impact on sport," the EUSA said.

"Attention then turned to university level squash, where, amongst others, the 2018 World University Squash Championships, which took place in Birmingham, United Kingdom, was discussed.

"The three organisations present agreed to work together to analyse the needs of university squash athletes, and to seek opportunities for future collaboration."

Shanghai in China was due to host the World University Squash Championships last year but the event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next edition is now planned for next year in New Giza in Egypt.

The EUSA was also represented at the meeting by secretary general Matjaz Pecovnik and assistant sports manager Liam Smith.

Wooldridge, the International University Sports Federation's Technical Committee chair for squash, was joined by WSF chief executive William Louis-Marie.

Thomas Troedsson, the Champions Committee chairman at the ESF, was another to attend.