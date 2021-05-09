The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) has now sent the last of 20 containers of sports equipment and COVID-19 protection materials, totalling more than 20 tonnes in weight, to Japan ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games' scheduled opening on July 23.

The final shipments were sent in April to equip the nine Team Brazil bases, the Olympic Village and other facilities that will be used by the national delegation.

The number of items required in Japan has grown because of the pandemic, and the COB has transported 68,000 disposable masks, 12,500 disposable shoe covers, 400 alcohol sprays and 250 aprons, among other products.

"Under normal conditions, the Tokyo Olympic Games would already demand us a great challenge regarding time zone, climate, and food," said Marco La Porta, a COB vice-president and Team Brazil's Chef de Mission in Tokyo.

"But the pandemic has made the operation's complexity even greater.

"Besides all the structure offered, we have to protect our athlete, reducing the risk of contamination by the coronavirus."

The sports equipment that has been transported includes boats and dinghies for the sailing competition, tatamis for combat sports, punching bags and weightlifting training materials.

"Logistics is key in the mission," La Porta added.

More than 20 tonnes of sports equipment and COVID-19 protection materials has been transported to Japan by the Brazilian Olympic Committee ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games ©COB

"We have made several trips to Japan to understand the best operation available.

"To give you an idea of this work's complexity, we are taking 20 containers with all possible types of equipment.

"And, due to the pandemic, we still had to purchase new sanitary materials, such as masks and alcohol gel."

The operation began in 2018, when the first three containers were transported; one leaving Brazil, another from Spain, and a third from China.

In 2019 and 2020 another five loads travelled, including one from New Zealand.

The rest were sent over the course of this year.

Meanwhile plans are underway to send three containers from China with team uniform that has been produced by Peak for athletes who will start to arrive in the host city just two weeks before the Games begin.

At previous Olympics, athletes and officials would travel to one of the bases, receive their materials, and make the necessary exchanges.

Now, amid the coronavirus pandemic, each delegation member will inform authorities of their size in advance and receive the uniforms directly in their rooms, in a suitcase, thus reducing the number of exchanges and the risk of contact between people.