The Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) has been given 200,000 facemasks by Medtecs Group to help safeguard its athletes from COVID-19 when travelling for international competitions.
The masks - now a requirement in many settings - will help to prevent athletes spreading the virus and can also cut the risk of them catching it.
"It is a celebration of humanity," said Frances Lee, secretary general of CTOC at a donation ceremony.
"We greatly appreciate the kind gesture from the Medtecs Group for strong support to Team TPE."
Lee was present at a donation ceremony with Jyun-Da Fan of Medtecs Group.
The CTOC states it will to continue to offer coronavirus-related resources to athletes and staff to assist the national team's efforts during the pandemic.
Medtecs Group is a manufacturer of personal protective equipment.
Taiwan, which competes as Chinese Taipei at the Olympics, has recorded just 1,184 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths, earning praise for its handling of the global health crisis.
Chinese Taipei has won five gold, six silver and 11 bronze medals at the Olympics to date - including a gold and two bronzes at Rio 2016.