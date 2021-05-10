Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee given 200,000 facemasks for athletes and staff

The Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) has been given 200,000 facemasks by Medtecs Group to help safeguard its athletes from COVID-19 when travelling for international competitions.

The masks - now a requirement in many settings - will help to prevent athletes spreading the virus and can also cut the risk of them catching it.

"It is a celebration of humanity," said Frances Lee, secretary general of CTOC at a donation ceremony.

"We greatly appreciate the kind gesture from the Medtecs Group for strong support to Team TPE."

Lee was present at a donation ceremony with Jyun-Da Fan of Medtecs Group.

Medtecs Group's Jyun-Da Fan, left, and Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee secretary general Frances Lee ©CTOC

The CTOC states it will to continue to offer coronavirus-related resources to athletes and staff to assist the national team's efforts during the pandemic.

Medtecs Group is a manufacturer of personal protective equipment.

Taiwan, which competes as Chinese Taipei at the Olympics, has recorded just 1,184 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths, earning praise for its handling of the global health crisis.

Chinese Taipei has won five gold, six silver and 11 bronze medals at the Olympics to date - including a gold and two bronzes at Rio 2016.