The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has passed an amendment which will require at least one Aboriginal and one Torres Strait Island representative to serve on the organisation’s Athletes' Commission.

The amendment was passed at the AOC Annual General Meeting (AGM).

AOC President John Coates said the AOC’s commitment to reconciliation has gained significant momentum since the Constitution was amended in 2015.

The Constitution amendment sought to recognise the heritage, culture and history of Australia’s first peoples and to give practical support to Indigenous reconciliation through sport.

"That was an important first step back then, and this is another today," Coates said.

“I congratulate the Athletes’ Commission and its chair Steve Hooker for this initiative.

"They have worked hand in hand with our Indigenous Advisory Committee led by Patrick Johnson to ensure we continue to make real progress.

"Next month, the AOC will launch its “Reflect” Reconciliation Action Plan.

"In July this year, a new group of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander athletes will fly to Tokyo to represent Australia as Olympians in Tokyo, adding to the 52 very proud Australian Indigenous Olympians.

"Our Team will carry a piece of ASICS kit which features a design by Indigenous Olympic boxer Paul Fleming.

"And we have appointed Olympian hurdler Kyle Vander Kuyp to our Olympian Services Team for Tokyo.

"The AOC will continue to promote the stories of our indigenous Olympians.

"They are incredible role models."

AOC President John Coates thanked Athletes' Commission chairman Steve Hooker for the group's work in the area ©Getty Images

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island members may be elected by athletes competing at a Summer or Winter Olympic Games.

The members can also be directly appointed by the AOC Executive Board, if no Indigenous athletes were elected.

The AOC Executive Board would receive advice from the AOC Indigenous Advisory Committee (IAC) prior to making an appointment.

IAC chairman Patrick Johnson said cooperation between the IAC and the AOC Athletes’ Commission has had a positive impact on both groups.

"As an Olympian, a proud Kaanju man and chair of the IAC, I am a great believer in timing,” Johnson said.

"My thanks to Athletes’ Commission chair Steve Hooker for his drive to achieve this recognition.

"The time was right for this constitutional change to create mutual understanding and respect through a journey of walking together.

"With Steve’s help, we conducted the 'Walk with Us' forum held in late 2020 which reinforced my view that we can successfully engage and create awareness among Olympians and fellow athletes.

"Recognition, acknowledgment, and reconciliation - they are big words, to have real meaning, we need to lead by example.

"We have a long way to go, but we have taken another important step."

Hooker said the collaboration between the body and the IAC has led to key opportunities to share knowledge.

"Engagement with Patrick and his colleagues on the IAC has made a significant impact on me in every respect," Hooker said.

"Having the opportunity to sit in on Indigenous Advisory Committee meetings has created that opportunity for us to share knowledge.

"Today’s Constitutional change will create an enduring legacy for Indigenous advancement through sport.

"Olympians and our Olympic sport have a huge opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to reconciliation."

John Coates said indigenous Olympians were incredible role models in Australia ©Getty Images

The AOC Order of Merit, the organisation's highest honour, was awarded to Dr Helen Nugent and the late James Wolfensohn during the AGM.

Wolfensohn competed in the men’s team epee fencing competition at the Melbourne 1956 Olympic Games, before beginning a career in international business and finance which saw him become head of the World Bank.

The AOC said he transformed the organisation and highlighted his efforts to put people first and leaving an enduring legacy globally.

Nugent was honoured for her contribution to the AOC as a member of the Australian Olympic Foundation’s (AOF) Investment Advisory Committee over a ten-year period.

Her contribution has seen the AOF continue to grow and protect the capital base of the AOF while providing sufficient income for the AOC to fund its teams and community programmes.