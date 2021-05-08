Street re-elected for second term as Mayor for region covering next Commonwealth Games host city Birmingham

Andy Street has been re-elected for a second term as Mayor of the West Midlands region of England, which covers the next Commonwealth Games host city Birmingham.

Street, representing the Conservative Party, who pledged in his manifesto to make the West Midlands "a world class sporting region" triumphed with a total of 314,669 votes - a 54 per cent share.

His nearest rival was Liam Byrne, representing the Labour Party, who totalled 267,626 votes - a 46 per cent share.

Street was close to winning on first preference votes, but fell just short of the 50 per cent share required, meaning second preference votes were used to determine the outcome.

Street is a strong supporter of the Commonwealth Games, which he claims will be an important part of helping the West Midlands area recover from economic setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

One of Street’s key commitments in his manifesto is "overseeing a successful Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games which makes sure residents feel the benefits."

Street wrote he wanted to: "Host a Commonwealth Games we can all be proud of across the West Midlands, secure a high proportion of the contracts for local firms, support 6,600 people into training and jobs through the Jobs and Skills Academy, encourage businesses to create new jobs in the West Midlands through the Trade, Tourism and Investment Programme and secure permanent transport improvements for residents like refurbished rail stations and new bus routes."

Andy Street says he believes the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be an important part of helping the area's financial recovery from the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

One of Street’s other manifesto commitments was making the area a "world-class sporting region", and on this point he wrote he wanted to: "Attract further international sporting events in the West Midlands such as games during the 2030 Men’s World Cup, seek the return of the Birmingham International Marathon and motor racing on the streets of the West Midlands."

He also wrote he wanted to "strengthen the programme of community sports in the region, and bring new sports facilities to the West Midlands such as a Velodrome."

In March, organisers released a national legacy plan outlining a series of Commonwealth Games firsts designed to leave a lasting, positive impact on jobs, skills, education, culture, physical activity and investment across the West Midlands region and the United Kingdom as a whole.

Among the Games firsts was a pledge to stage the first carbon-neutral Commonwealth Games.

Following the result Street said: "I want to thank everyone else who's come on board over the last four years, and shares our vision for and belief in the renewal of the West Midlands.

"It's that growing sense of unity and purpose that makes me certain we will succeed."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8 2022.