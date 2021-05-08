Theogene Uwayo has been elected unopposed as Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) President.

The election was required following the resignation of Valens Munyabagisha last month.

National Federations had called for a replacement to be elected sooner than the initial proposed election date of October 8, with the organisation opting to bring forward the date.

Uwayo, who has led the Rwanda Karate Federation for the past 12 years, was the sole candidate for the RNOSC Presidency.

He received all 56 votes on offer to secure a four-year term in office.

Uwayo was earlier this week awarded "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Ray" from the Japanese Emperor.

The honour was in recognition of his commitment to the promotion of karate in Rwanda.

Rwanda Volleyball’s Alice Umuringa was elected as first vice-president, after receiving 54 of the 57 votes available.

She succeeds International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Felicite Rwemalika, who had been serving as Acting President.

Newly elected President of RNOSC Theogene Uwayo takes oath of office.

Rwanda Basketball Federation representative Salama Umutoni secured the second vice-president position, with 56 out of 57 votes.

Joseph Kajangwe, the head of appeals at Rwanda Football Federation, was named as the organisation’s new secretary general.

Kajangwe, the sole applicant for the position, received all 57 votes.

Motorsport Rwanda President Christian Gakwaya was confirmed as treasurer, while Rwanda Swimming head Pamela Girimbabazi Rugabira and journalist Jean Butoyi have been named as advisors to the organisation.

The internal audit committee was confirmed as triathlon’s Alice Irbagiza, tennis’ Pascal Furaha and Rwanda Paralympics’ Celestin Pascal, while Placide Bagabo, Innocent Rwabuhihi and Clementine Kagarama were elected to the conflict resolutions committee.