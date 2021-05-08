The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) technical working group has met to discuss the second version of the playbook released by Tokyo 2020 for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The ANOC said the second version had incorporated many proposals and comments which were sent by the organisation after the first playbook was released.

Further questions and issues are expected to be raised by ANOC ahead of the final version of the playbooks, which are viewed as key to ensuring the Games can take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ANOC say the documents are key to helping National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in addressing and adjusting their preparations and participation of their athletes at the Games.

The group said NOCs will be required to ensure information contained in the playbook is well understood and respected by all athletes and officials.

The organisation said there are some important points which need clarification, although details have not been published by ANOC.

The updated version of the playbooks, which outline the strict rules participants must adhere to at the Games, was published last week.

The playbooks outline rules and responsibilities during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Athletes and all those with close proximity to competitors will be tested daily and everyone at the Games will be required to take two COVID-19 tests within 96 hours before they fly to Japan.

Visits to restaurants and bars have been banned, while athletes have been told to arrive no earlier than five days before their event and depart no later than two days after to limit the number of people at the Athletes' Village.

The IOC has warned those who breach the rules could be stripped of their accreditation, and the regulations will be in place irrespective of whether participants have been vaccinated or not.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8.