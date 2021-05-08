The United States Curling Association (USA Curling) is moving its headquarters from Wisconsin to the Viking Lakes campus, a development in Minnesota which is headline by the Minnesota Vikings' practice facility.

The new location will be beneficial for athletes and curling's profile in the United States, it is claimed.

"The move to the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area opens the door for exciting new opportunities and increased exposure as interest continues to grow in the sport of curling," said USA Curling chief executive Jeff Plush.

"Our headquarters will also now be uniquely positioned next to USA Curling’s Official Sports Medicine Provider Twin Cities Orthopedics on the Viking Lakes campus, giving us the capacity to further support our athletes."

Located in the campus' Innovation Center, the new USA Curling headquarters will also be adjacent to the Minnesota Vikings' headquarters and training facility.

The move will help USA Curling to stage large-scale local, national and international events, it is hoped.

"We are thrilled to welcome USA Curling as a founding tenant at Viking Lakes and we are eager to support the organization’s relocation to Minnesota," added MV Ventures owner and partner Mark Wilf.

"This move will help strengthen USA Curling’s mission to build awareness for their sport, and it supports our vision at Viking Lakes to establish a sports, health- and wellness-centric community for generations to come."

The Wilf family also owns the Vikings, who play in the National Football League (NFL).

Curiously, former Vikings star and four-time All-Pro selection Jared Allen turned his attention to curling after returning from the NFL.

The US men's and women's teams have both qualified for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.