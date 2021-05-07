Japan dominates Asia and Oceania Olympic and Paralympic qualifier on Tokyo 2020 rowing course

The host nation dominated the final day of racing at the Asia and Oceania Olympic and Paralympic qualifier on the regatta course due to hold Tokyo 2020 rowing events.

In ideal racing conditions, following the bad weather which wiped out the opening day’s competition, Japan won all four of the Olympic races in this World Rowing event at the Sea Forest Waterway on Tokyo Bay.

Shiho Yonekawa was the women’s single sculls winner with Ryuta Arakawa finishing first in the men’s single sculls.

The lightweight women’s double sculls was won by Chiaki Tomita and Ayami Oishi, who competed at the Rio 2016 Olympics after winning this event five years ago, while Naoki Furuta and Mitsuo Nishimura won for the men.

According to the qualification system for a continental qualifying regatta, a member federation that has not yet qualified any crews for the Games may be entitled to two crews if both finish first.

So Japan now has to select two crews from among their four first place finishers.

Racing for quota spots in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games was completed today at the Sea Forest Waterway - with home country Japan winning 5 of the 6 A-Finals 🇯🇵#Tokyo2020 #worldrowing #rowinghttps://t.co/fpUatpiZ2V — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) May 7, 2021

When they make this decision, two other countries’ crews will advance to the places not confirmed by the Japanese.

Iran looks likely to have a boat qualifying for the Olympic Games after finishing second in both the men’s and women’s single sculls.

They must select one in accordance with the qualification system.

Kazakhstan will qualify in the men’s single scull after placing third.

In the Paralympic events Sri Lanka’s Mahesh Jayakodi earned the men’s Tokyo 2020 quota spot by winning the PR1 men’s single sculls, and Japan was again successful with a win in the PR1 women’s single sculls.

Strict COVID-19 prevention measures meant that no spectators were allowed at the event.

The final quota spots for the Olympic Games from this regatta will be decided by May 28 - the deadline for National Olympic Committees to confirm their qualifications or make selections between equal placing boats.

There are two more qualification events scheduled before the Olympic and Paralympic Games - in Lucerne, Switzerland from May 15 to 17 and in Gavirate, Italy from June 3 to 5.