BWF confirms postponement of Malaysian Open in blow to Olympic qualifying process

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has announced the postponement of the Malaysian Open, which had been due to serve as a qualification event for Tokyo 2020.

The competition was due to take place from May 25 to 30.

The BWF said efforts were made by the governing body and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to ensure a safe environment for participants.

A surge in COVID-19 cases led to the BWF and BAM jointly agreeing to postpone the event, however.

The competition was a Super 750 event on the BWF World Tour.

The event formed part of the qualification process for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The BWF said the rescheduled event will fall outside the qualification window for the Games.

Last month’s postponement of the Indian Open had left the Malaysia Open and the Singapore Open as the final two qualification events for Tokyo 2020.

Indian Badminton player Parupalli Kashyap had labelled the Indian Open postponement as "unfair and upsetting".

The postponement is a blow to Saina Nehwal's prospects of Olympic qualification ©Getty Images

He made the claim amid uncertainty over whether India's former men's singles world number one Srikanth Kidambi and London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, Kashyap's wife, could qualify.

Kidambi must make the top 16 in the rankings to confirm his spot at Tokyo 2020, with India only allowed a maximum of two players within this bracket.

He is the second-ranked Indian in 20th behind Praneeth Sai in 13th.

Nehwal is currently 22nd, but must make the top 16 too as compatriot PV Sindhu is ranked seventh.

The Singapore Open is the final qualification event on the calendar, with competition set to take place between June 1 and 6.

Singapore has suspended flights from India amid a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.