The Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike and World Athletics President Sebastian Coe met to discuss COVID-19 countermeasures ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, following a marathon test event for the Games in Sapporo.

Koike stressed the necessity for these measures to go ahead to ensure the safety of citizens and personnel at the Olympics, stating the importance of test events to implement the countermeasures successfully, according to the Associated Press.

As confirmed to insidethegames, Coe said he was "confident" that Tokyo 2020 was ready to stage "excellent" road events at the Games and said that the Olympic organisers and World Athletics teams worked well together.

Coe discussed the successful COVID-19 protocols with Koike too, which were enforced and adhered to during the test event, as well as the necessity for a sporting legacy following the Olympics.

On Wednesday (May 5), a half marathon was held in Sapporo on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic course, featuring athletes from overseas as well as Japanese runners.

It was part of the Hokkaido-Sapporo Marathon Festival 2021, which was closed to the general public due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

When attending the event, Coe said these test events were "absolutely crucial" to the success of the Games.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to go ahead despite the Japanese public being opposed to hosting the Games, according to recent polls.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike stressed the importance of holding test events ©Getty Images

According to a poll conducted by Japanese news agency Kyodo News last month, 39.2 per cent of respondents want the Games to be cancelled and 32.8 per cent are in favour of another delay.

Tokyo is currently under a state of emergency until the end of May.

Coe is also set to meet Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto to discuss test events.

To date, Japan has had over 626,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of more than 10,700 people in the country.

Japan has reported that only around two per cent of its population have been vaccinated against COVID-19.