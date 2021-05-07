Hong Kong is holding an inaugural Teqball Challenge Cup event as it seeks to prepare a team for the rescheduled Asian Beach Games in Sanya.

The Hong Kong Teqball Association held preliminary rounds of the competition on May 1 and 2.

The organisation is set to stage the finals at the Mong Kok’s MacPherson Stadium on May 9.

Hong Kong Teqball Association head Kennedy Lai Kong-ip told the South China Morning Post that the organisation had progressed since founding, with the inaugural tournament helping the national body to select an Asian Beach Games team.

"We’ve actually been moving really fast," Lai said.

"We created the association and organised a lot of tables, coaches and officials.

"There have been some limitations - the tables are hard to move - but in such a short time we’ve done quite well.

"And now we have a tournament.

"We’re hoping the competition will give us an indicator and we will be looking to recruit some of the winners.

"Then we’ll give them training."

TEQBALL 香港區挑戰賽 2021⚽️🔥 TEQBALL Hong Kong Challenge Cup 2021⚽️🔥 恭喜所有進入決賽圈嘅參賽者，期待各參賽者在9/5... Posted by Teqball Hong Kong on Tuesday, 4 May 2021

The inaugural event has featured men’s, women’s and mixed doubles competitions.

Competition will resume at the semi-final stage on May 9.

Teqball is due to makes its debut as a medal sport at the next Asian Beach Games in Sanya City in China.

The event has twice been postponed because of the coronavirus crisis, with new dates still to be confirmed.

Teqball is additionally scheduled to be a demonstration sport at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand in 2022.