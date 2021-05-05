Indian Premier League (IPL) organisers have vowed to complete this year’s tournament and pick up from where it left off.

The IPL was called off with just half of its 60 fixtures completed because of a spate of COVID-19 cases among players.

India is gripped by a deadly wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with the country registering a record 3,786 deaths in the past 24 hours.

But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is determined to finish the competition this year.

"The remaining 31 matches will be completed whenever we can," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told News18.

"So, matches will resume from where we left this year."

The United Arab Emirates has been muted as an alternative host of the IPL should the COVID-19 situation in India fail to improve.

Patel indicated that the IPL could be completed either before or after the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in India from October 18 to November 15.

The IPL was taking place across India in six venues, with teams transported on charter and private flights.

Australia's Pat Cummins remains in India after two of his teammates contracted coronavirus ©Getty Images

Secure hotels were used as part of a bio-secure bubble.

Some Australian players opted out of the tournament last month to return home amid rising coronavirus fears and concerns they could be left stranded in India.

Due to restrictions in Australia, players that decided to stay are not allowed to return within 14 days of being in India.



But the BCCI is set to help the Australian contingent move to either the Maldives or Sri Lanka.

Australian bowler Pat Cummins is reportedly isolating in a hotel in Ahmedabad after two of his Kolkata Knight Riders teammates tested positive for COVID-19 before the event was called off.

"It added a bit of anxiety for a few of the Aussies over here," Cummins told Fox Sports.

"But we signed up to play the tournament until the start of June.

"Hopefully it all re-opens on May 15 and we'll be able to get back."

Eight of the 11 England players who were at the IPL have returned to the United Kingdom and have started a 10-day quarantine.

New Zealand citizens will be allowed to return if they quarantine for 14 days, while Bangladeshi citizens can return from India is they travel by land and quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

South African players will also be allowed to fly home.