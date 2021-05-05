The International Bowling Federation (IBF) has appointed the Funk Group as its exclusive equipment supplier for ninepin bowling.

The global governing body for the sport of tenpin, ninepin and Para bowling has signed a long-term deal to partner with Funk in IBF elite events and multi-sport games where ninepin features.

The new deal will enable the IBF to raise the profile and status of ninepin bowling at an international level, it is claimed, starting with the inclusion of ninepin as a demonstration sport at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama.

Funk, family owned and operated, has more than 130 years of experience in the bowling equipment manufacturing and installation business.

It will work with the IBF on a series of initiatives to develop ninepin bowling globally.

Ninepin bowling will be a demonstration sport at next year's World Games in Birmingham, Alabama ©Getty Images

Funk’s expertise and equipment will be utilised in emerging markets where bowling centres are scarce.

"Without the support of long-term partners such as Funk it would not be possible to bring together two key disciplines for the sport of bowling," IBF chief executive Andrew Oram said.

"Ninepin bowling has an incredible, vast and rich history and Funk will enable us to drive further focus to the sport.

"To have QubicaAMF (tenpin) and Funk (ninepin) as global partners provides such momentum and support to the growth of sport bowling."

Funk owner and chief executive Karl-Heinz Funk said: "We are beyond excited for the opportunity to be exclusive global bowling equipment partner and to shape the future of ninepin bowling on a global level."

Funk will also support the IBF with technical and digital innovations that are seen as key in executing a global strategy for the sport.

The IBF was recognised by the International Olympic Committee in 1979 as the world governing body for the sport of bowling and by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in 2019 for Para-bowling.