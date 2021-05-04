Ulsan in South Korea has been named as the host city for the 2021 World Para Dance Sport Championships in November.

The three-day competition, taking place from November 26 to 28 at the Munsu Gymnasium, will be the first World Championships in Asia since Tokyo staged the 2013 edition.

The German city of Bonn hosted the last World Championships in 2019 with 225 athletes from 26 nations involved.

South Korea finished fourth in the medal standings with two golds and one silver.

The Korea Dance Sport Federation for the Disabled will form the Organising Committee for the 2021 Championships.

"We are extremely happy and proud to announce that the World Championships will take place this year in South Korea," said World Para Dance Sport manager Camila Rodrigues.

"This competition represents a huge step in the development of our sport in Asia and a fantastic opportunity to bring the Para dance community together as we have all been impacted by COVID-19.

"I want to thank the Organising Committee for their support and commitment to make Ulsan 2021 possible."

In a statement, organisers said: "We are very pleased to host the World Para Dance Sport Championships in Ulsan this year.

"We hope this can be our opportunity to promote Para sport and Para dance sport in South Korea."