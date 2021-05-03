Former Haitian Football Federation girls' supervisor banned for 10 years for coercing players into sex

FIFA has banned Nela Joseph, who was supervisor of Haiti's under-20 women's national team, for 10 years for failing to protect players who were under her care at the country's national training complex.

Joseph is a latest official to be banned following an investigation into widespread allegations of sexual abuse.

FIFA's Ethics Committee found that Joseph was guilty of "actively coercing and threatening them [players] into engaging in sexual relationships" with disgraced former Haitian Football Federation (FHF) President Yves Jean-Bart.

Joseph breached the FIFA Code of Ethics' 23rd article, which relates to the protection of physical and mental integrity.

The former girls' supervisor at the FHF training centre in Croix-des-Bouquets has been banned from all football-related activity for 10 years, and also issued with a CHF20,000 (£16,000/$22,000/€18,000) fine by FIFA.

Ex-HFH President Jean-Bart has already been banned for life by football's global governing body after being found guilty of sexually abusing female players, including minors.

Yvette Félix, an assistant coach at training complex, was banned from the game for five years for failing to protect the physical and mental integrity of various players under her authority.

Much of the alleged abuse took place at Haiti's national training complex in Croix-des-Bouquets, which was funded by FIFA and opened in 2002 ©Getty Images

Proceedings against Wilner Etienne, the FHF's technical director, and head of refereeing Rosnick Grant have also been opened by FIFA, which initially suspended both.

A FIFA Normalisation Committee is overseeing the day-to-day operations of the FHF after concerns were raised that Jean-Bart was still trying to exert influence over the organisation.

It is tasked with arranging the election of a new Executive Committee and overseeing a financial handover to the new Executive Committee when the time comes.

Jean-Bart had led the FHF for two decades.

The instances of systemic sexual abuse of female players in Haiti, including minors, that FIFA investigated took place between 2014 and 2020.

Jean-Bart, who has denied the charges, and others have been accused of using their position to coerce individuals into sexual acts, with survivors and their families reportedly threatened before and after the allegations - which have been made by athletes, referees, family members and a coach - became public.



