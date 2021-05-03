Umut Shayakhmetova has been elected as the first female vice-president of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan (HOK).

Shayakhmetova stood unopposed for the position, vacated by Andrey Kryukov after he became secretary general in December, and was elected unanimously during the HOK's online extraordinary General Assembly.

The Kazakhstan Gymnastics Federation head, who has been on the HOK Executive Committee for more than five years, is set to serve in the role until at least 2024.

HOK President Timur Kulibayev said Shayakhmetova's election was an important step forward for the organisation and its bid for gender equality.

"The General Assembly made a very important and significant choice, having approved Umut Shayakhmetova for one of the leadership positions," said Kulibayev.

Umut Shayakhmetova was elected as the HOK's first female vice-president during the organisation's extraordinary General Assembly, held online ©HOK

"Inclusion, solidarity, diversity and gender equality are the main ‘humanitarian’ priorities of the development of the Olympic Movement.

"To date, the number of female athletes on our national teams in Olympic sports is 46 per cent.

"Female employees represent 59 per cent of the NOC administration, including the overwhelming majority in leadership positions.

"The International Olympic Committee and President Thomas Bach reiterates their commitment to gender equality in all areas, from the athletes competing on and off the field of play to leadership roles in sports organisations.

"We will continue promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women in and through sport."