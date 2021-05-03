University teams battle it out to win UniSport Australia 3x3 basketball event

Monash University and the University of Technology Sydney claimed the respective men’s and women’s titles at the 3x3 Big Hustle Uni basketball competition.

UniSport Australia and 3x3Hustle teamed up to deliver the event which was played on 3x3 courts at the University of Canberra.

The winners of the two-day tournament qualified for the 3x3Hustle Pro tournament, scheduled to be held later this year.

But the winning universities will have to repeat their efforts in 2020 to get a shot at competing on the global stage following the cancellation of this year’s International University Sports Federation 3x3 World University Cup.

A total of 132 students representing 18 universities competed at this year’s UniSport Australia 3x3 basketball competition.

The Monash University women’s team captured their third UniSport 3x3 basketball title as they went one better than last year to defeat UNSW Sydney 19-14 in the final.

"It’s really nice to come full circle," said Sian Gillam who suffered the disappointment of finishing second in 2020.

"We have a new squad and it is all about culture here at Monash.

"I’m really proud to handover to these guys when I leave and really glad to go out on a win."

In the men’s final, the University of Technology Sydney toppled three-time champions Macquarie University with a 23-18 triumph to claim their first UniSport 3x3 basketball gold.

The discipline is set to make its debut at this year’s rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

3x3Hustle provides the official national pathway from grassroots to the world stage in Australia.

"UniSport are excited to be involved in this pathway which has the potential to bring student-athletes from around the country in front of national selectors," a statement from UniSport read.

"UniSport wishes to congratulate all athletes that competed and thank 3x3Hustle and UC Sport for their support in delivering the championships."