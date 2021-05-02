Claude Marshall, sport coordinator for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and a Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) Board member, emphasised the vital importance of sport to refugees at the first World Taekwondo-International University Sports Federation (FISU) University Sport and Peace Forum.

Marshall underlined the necessity of providing humanitarian support for refugee youth during the virtual assembly on April 30.

He also offered advice on what university students can do to help provide such support.

The University Sport and Peace Forum aimed to seek positive solutions and develop proactive suggestions to improve current difficulties with sport bringing people together.

Humanity, social justice and gender equality were the main themes of the event.

Claude Marshall, top left, spoke of the vital importance of sport to refugees in the first World Taekwondo-FISU University Sport and Peace Forum ©WT/FISU

Keynote speeches were delivered by World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue and Leonz Eder, Acting FISU President.

Delegates also heard from FISU Executive Board member Delise O'Meally and from FISU Executive Board member and Gender Equality Committee chair Rosaura Mendez Gamboa.

O'Meally addressed social justice and university sport; looking at the growing movement to speak out against social injustice, particularly racial injustice, and how university sport can engage.

Mendez Gamboa discussed how sport can be a powerful tool for inclusion and the work FISU is doing in promoting gender equality.

The forum was moderated by professor Russell Ahn, vice-chair of World Taekwondo's Taekwondo for All Committee and FISU Taekwondo Technical Committee chair.

Choue and Oleg Matytsin, who has temporarily stepped aside as FISU President because of World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions imposed on Russia, developed the idea for the forum during the Summer Universiade in Naples in 2019.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding that same year and committed to creating World University Sports Peace Corps to cultivate future leaders through various sporting, training, and educational programmes.



