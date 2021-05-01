The 2021 Global Sports People Agenda Survey is now open for all workers in the sport industry to voice their opinion on employment in the sector.

The inaugural Global Sports People Agenda Survey found workers in the sports industry have concerns about their employment future and returning to work in offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was conducted between July and September 2020 and found that 65 per cent of those unemployed in the sector believe it to be related to COVID-19.

Findings also showed concerns over people's careers over the next 12 months, as well as increasing anxiety for junior professionals, the unemployed and those in sectors most affected by the pandemic such as charity, leisure and events.

Graduates were the least optimistic about holding a job over the next year, with 48 per cent having high confidence compared to 29 per cent having low confidence.

That said, 57.9 per cent were confident of job security over the next year.

Sports industry professionals from 93 countries participated in the survey.

When questioned about returning to work, 70 per cent were worried about returning to office life and social interactions with colleagues and customers due to COVID-19.

This concern is evenly spread across all experience levels as well as those of different genders.

The survey also showed that 69 per cent of employees want more flexible working structures going forward, such as remote working or flexible hours.

When asked about career motivations, 95 per cent of respondents said they were motivated by job satisfaction and fulfilment, while also valuing a work/life balance and working relationships.

Location, job status and job perception to others were viewed as the least satisfactory factors.

Opportunities to learn and develop independently, and a defined employee development structure also polled high at 54 and 45 per cent respectively.

Only 39 per cent thought their companies supported the Black Lives Matter movement ©Getty Images

On another matter, 85 per cent of respondents believed diversity and inclusion was important in the industry, but support from their companies for the Black Lives Matter movement was less favourable.

Only 39 per cent of respondents thought their company supported the movement successfully, with younger professionals wanting their organisation to do more.

A total of 49 per cent of professionals also said they felt white ethnic groups had an advantage when it comes to job opportunities, with particular support for this opinion coming from younger people.

Around 31 per cent of those surveyed worked in federations or with major events, while workers in media and broadcast, clubs and venues, agencies and sports related academia were well-represented too.

Approximately 28 per cent of participants were unemployed.