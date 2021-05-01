Russian Draughts Federation (DFR) President Anatoly Nikitin has called for the World Draughts Federation (FMJD) to conduct an internal investigation into the flag controversy at the Women's World Draughts Championships.

Russians are required to compete at World Championships as neutral athletes at events run by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) signatories.

This followed the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision in the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) case earlier this year.

As a WADA signatory, the FMJD are required to abide by the CAS ruling.

Polish official Jacek Pawlicki removed the Russian flag during the fourth round of the final between Russia's Tamara Tansykkuzhina and Poland's Natalia Sadowska, due to it being visible on a live stream.

The removal of the flag was blamed for disrupting Tansykkuzhina’s concentration, leading to her making an error which caused her to lose the game.

The DFR has criticised the conduct of officials in removing the flag mid-match, despite the FMJD and the official concerned apologising for how the incident was handled.

"The flag was on the table, and was also glued to the table," Nikitin told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"Right during the game, one of the organisers of the competition removed all the identification Russian signs.

"The leadership of the Federation expressed the opinion that such behaviour of the organisers of the competition during the match is unacceptable, violates ethical standards, deserves condemnation and conducting an internal investigation of the world Federation to establish the reasons for the above actions and the perpetrators."

WADA said the organisation had contacted the FMJD prior to the World Championships to remind the organisation of their responsibility to implement the CAS decision.

Action had reportedly not been taken by the FMJD to remove all flags, which led to WADA contacting the Federation.

A WADA spokesperson said the organisation had not requested the flags be removed mid-match.

The incident has generated international headlines for the Women's World Draughts Championships, which is now in its latter stages.

Russian Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Polish official's apology means the incident "should be considered settled".

Six rounds of the nine-round final have now been contested.

Sadowska holds a 39-33 lead in the contest.

Competition will take place over the next three days, with the winner crowned on Monday (May 3).