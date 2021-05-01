Lydia Nsekera has been re-elected unanimously as President of the Burundi National Olympic Committee (BNOC).

Nsekera was the sole candidate standing in the election, which took place at the organisation’s General Assembly in Bujumbura.

She received all 54 votes cast to secure a second four-year term in office, having led the organisation since 2017.

"This proves that the programme that we presented during the term of office which is ending was appreciated and it is very important for us because our partners have just shown us their unwavering support,” said Nsekera, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member.

Secretary general Salvator Bigirimana received 51 votes to be re-elected to his position, while Jean-Claude Niyukuri was named treasurer with 50 votes.

The Executive Committee will be comprised of five presidents of National Federations in Burundi.

This includes judo’s Valery Manirakiza, handball’s Félix Nzisabira, athletics’ Dieudonné Kwizera, taekwondo’s Cyprien Bigirimana and cycling’s Arnaud Patrick Iryumugabo.

The BNOC will also appoint three deputies and a representative for women’s sport to the organisation’s steering committee.

Lydia Nsekera has held roles at FIFA and the IOC internationally ©Getty Images

Nsekera has held several international roles during her career, including becoming the first woman to serve on the FIFA Executive Committee - now Council - when she was elected in 2013.

The BNOC President chairs the IOC Women in Sport Commission and serves on the Tokyo 2020 and Los Angeles 2028 Coordination Commissions.

Nsekera announced her candidacy for the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Presidency last month.

She will become the first woman to lead a Continental Association if she is elected President.

Nsekera stood for the ANOCA Presidency in 2018, but lost out by 34 votes to 20 against Algeria’s Mustapha Berraf in the second round of voting.

Nsekera is the only candidate declared to stand against Berraf at the election to date.