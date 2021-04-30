FIFA, UEFA, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) are among the latest governing bodies to join a four-day boycott of social media to protest against "unacceptable" online abuse.

The social media blackout is scheduled to start from 3pm today and run until 11.59pm on Monday (May 3), with players, clubs and organisations set to temporarily shut their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

It is hoped the boycott will encourage social media companies to do more to eradicate racist and sexist abuse in response to footballers highlighting examples of discriminatory comments made against them.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin insists action needs to be taken to stop the spread of hate and abuse online directed at footballers and others involved within the game.

"There have been abuses both on the pitch and on social media," said Čeferin.

"This is unacceptable and needs to be stopped, with the help of the public and legislative authorities and the social media giants.

"Allowing a culture of hatred to grow with impunity is dangerous, very dangerous, not only for football, but for society as a whole.

"This is why we are supporting this initiative.

"It is time for football to take a stand and I have been impressed with the solidarity shown by the players, clubs and stakeholders.

"I urge everyone – players, clubs and national associations – to lodge formal complaints whenever players, coaches, referees or officials are victims of unacceptable tweets or messages.

"We’ve had enough of these cowards who hide behind their anonymity to spew out their noxious ideologies."

FIFA confirmed it would support the boycott in a bid to "call out discriminatory and other offensive abuse" on social media.

"This has no place in football or society more generally and we strongly condemn it," a statement from FIFA read.

"We believe that authorities and social media companies should take real and effective steps to put an end to these abhorrent practices because it’s getting worse all the time and something needs to be done - and done quickly - to put a stop to it."

The Football Association (FA), the Premier League and anti-racism campaigners Kick it Out are among the other British-based groups to back the boycott.

The FA has urged the United Kingdom Government to ensure its Online Safety Bill introduces strong legislation, which could make social media companies accountable for their actions.

The campaign has also received support from governing bodies outside of football, including the England and Wales Cricket Board, Premiership Rugby and the Lawn Tennis Association.

The ITF and International Tennis Integrity Agency released a joint statement, claiming players, coaches and officials receive abusive messages through social media on daily basis with many of those containing "vile and even death threats".

Aligned with our values and the social media boycott taking place, we will not be using our CGF channels from 15:00 BST today (Friday 30th April) to 23:59 BST on Monday 3rd May.#StopOnlineAbuse pic.twitter.com/oGTdjrPFAK — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) April 30, 2021

"Time and again we see the devastating impact that online abuse, threats and discriminatory language has on professional athletes, coaches and officials, not only in tennis but across sport," said ITF President David Haggerty.

"The level of abuse individuals are forced to endure is completely unacceptable, which is why we are joining this boycott and calling on social media companies to act now to protect individuals who are merely doing their jobs."

The CGF has also got behind the boycott, with President Dame Louise Martin stressing the importance of showing solidarity against racism and discrimination.

"We support all who have suffered unacceptable abuse on social media platforms," said Dame Louise.

"Social media can play a positive role in celebrating sport and its greatest attributes, but any form of discrimination or online abuse simply should not be tolerated.

"We must ensure we are on the side of humanity and equality so let us use our voices to stand united for peace justice and non-discrimination."