The technical operations centre for the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Chengdu 2021 Summer World University Games has opened, providing operations support for the event.

A launching ceremony was recently held, which ushers in a test period for the centre prior to the Games.

The office building covers 1,150 square metres over three floors.

The chief operation centre is set to be housed on the first floor - which has had a large screen installed to monitor a variety of areas including competition monitoring, wireless command, network communications and network security.

On the second floor will be a competition video studio and competition command centre, while the third floor is the integrated test laboratory.

Presently, this laboratory has completed the testing of contest systems in 16 sports such as athletics, swimming and basketball in cooperation with FISU and the International Federations.

The first floor has had a large monitoring screen installed for technical operations ©Chengdu 2021

The technical operations centre's launch coincided with the beginning of the Rendezvous with Happiness in Chengdu - a series of test events in various sports ahead of the Games.

The first of these was in tennis at the Sichuan International Tennis Centre.

Now, the technical operations centre will continue to improve its functions in preparation for the Games.

Chengdu 2021 is scheduled to take place in 2022, following a second postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was due to take place in August 2021, before being pushed back two weeks to avoid a clash with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - which itself was delayed by a year due to COVID-19.