The Netherlands’ men’s volleyball team have stepped in to replace China following their withdrawal from the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Italian city Rimini.

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has confirmed the China Volleyball Association (CVA) has withdrawn its men’s team, citing "financial limitations" and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was also revealed by FIVB that the CVA "expressed concerns" over the ability to field a team due to the 14-day entry quarantine policy in China and a scheduling clash with the National Games of China.

A bio-secure bubble is set to be in place in Rimini for the VNL in a bid to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus.

The men’s round-robin phase is scheduled to run from May 28 to June 2, with the semi-finals set to be held on June 26 and the final due to take place the following day.

The FIVB said The Netherlands would now replace China as one of the 16 men’s teams to compete in the tournament.

The Netherlands will take China's place at the Volleyball Nations League which is scheduled to start next month ©Getty Images

"As per the criteria for the selection for the original core VNL teams, The Netherlands has been invited to compete in the competition due to the team’s sporting excellence and the commercial potential of volleyball in the country," a statement from the FIVB read.

Sixteen women’s teams are also set to take part, with the round-robin phase due to be staged from May 25 to June 20.

The semi-finals and finals are scheduled to be held on June 24 and 25, respectively.

There will be no promotion and relegation at this season’s VNL, meaning all 16 teams participating will also compete in the 2022 edition.

The FIVB said it would continue to work closely with the Italian authorities and organisers RCS Sports and Events in a bid to deliver a "safe and secure" VNL.

Last year's VNL was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Russia are the reigning men's champions from 2019, while the United States won the women's crown.