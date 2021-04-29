A hotel staff member working at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Beach World Tour Cancun Hub has been removed from the event for racially abusing Qatari player Cherif Younousse Samba.

The FIVB confirmed the unnamed staff member was no longer working at the tournaments in the Mexican city, which has staged three consecutive four-star events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, following an investigation into their conduct.

In a statement, the FIVB said it "strongly condemns this wholly unacceptable behaviour and maintains a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination".

"The FIVB worked closely with the local organiser and hotel management to ensure appropriate action was taken, and the hotel staff member in question has been removed from the event," the statement added.

Cherif Younousse Samba and Ahmed Tijian reached the final of the first two events held as part of the Cancun Hub ©Getty Images

"The FIVB has been in contact with Cherif and the Qatar Volleyball Association to provide further support.

"All parties have since expressed their agreement and satisfaction with the actions taken to resolve this situation, and are looking forward to the third and final Cancun Hub event."

Samba and his partner Ahmed Tijan finished second to Norway's Anders Mol and Christian Sørum at each of the opening two tournaments held as part of the Cancun Hub.

The third and final event is underway and is due to finish on Sunday (May 2).