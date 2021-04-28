Announcements at competition venues at this year’s rearranged Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo are set to be made in multiple languages thanks to the use of an app.

The new service has been developed by organisers with the cooperation of the Minister of International Affairs and Communications to allow content displayed in writing to be converted to speech.

Known as the "Omotenashi Guide", the app is set to provide updates on the status of individual competitions as well as security and emergency information to those who do not understand Japanese or with hearing and vision impairments.

Tokyo 2020 organisers claim the technology is part of their efforts to promote diversity and inclusion, and their ambitions to allow more people to enjoy the Games "safely", "securely" and "comfortably".

The content of voice announcements at competition venues and the status of events are set to be displayed on smartphones in seven languages.

Japanese, English, Korean, Spanish, French and both traditional and simplified Chinese will be among the languages that will be supported by the technology.

Content displayed in writing at Tokyo 2020 will be converted to speech thanks to the Omotenashi Guide app ©Getty Images

Opening hours, access to venues and spectating arrangements displayed around screen areas are expected to be converted into the different languages.

General announcements in venues include commentary during events, competition progress and exit guidance.

The service is also set to be used during the Opening and Closing Ceremony, informing viewers of content and the progress of the event.

Information on emergencies, including earthquakes and evacuations will also be converted by the multi-lingual app, according to Tokyo 2020.

Overseas fans have been banned by organisers in a bid to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.