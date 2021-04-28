Malawi Olympic Committee aims for sustainable growth with launch of strategic plan

The Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) has launched a strategic plan focused on sustainable development at its Annual General Assembly (AGM).

There are four pillars of the strategic plan - Olympic legacy, sports development, business development and lastly organisational efficiency and sustainability.

It was hailed by MOC President Jappie Mhango as "the only way we shall have a self-sustaining organisation" and also backed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"In fact implementation of the plan has already started," Mhango said.

"The plan intends to ensure that the organisation is well-governed.

"This will, in turn, assist in realisation of a sustainable institution.

"Since sustainability requires both financial and human resources, a business development model will be followed.

"We want to ensure that the organisation is able to generate additional resources to supplement what Olympic Solidarity provides."

Jameson Ndalama, left, director of sports at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, poses with Malawi Olympic Committee vice-president Flora Mwandira and a copy of the strategic plan ©MOC

The AGM was held in Blantyre on on Saturday (April 24).

Reports form the President, secretary general, treasurer and auditors were all presented and passed.

Jameson Ndalama, director of sports at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, was in attendance.

Ndalama said it was "happy that MOC developed a strategic plan and we also encourage all sports associations to follow suit", adding that the Government offers administrators training in developing such a plan.

"For everyone to travel from one point to the other, you have to plan," Ndalama commented.

"MOC has demonstrated that they are serious, they know what to do in the next five years."

Malawi, which has sent athletes to nine successive Summer Olympic Games, is still waiting for its first medal.