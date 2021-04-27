Haby Niaré, an Olympic taekwondo medallist and former world champion, is retiring from the sport.

The French athlete, who won a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics in the women's under-67 kilograms division, will not attempt to go one better at Tokyo 2020 and steps away aged 27.

Niaré had not competed at an elite event since the 2019 World Championships in Manchester, where she was knocked out in the round of 16.

"As I stop striding and stepping on the octagonal area, I remain guided by my positive emotions and the urge to face new challenges," Niaré said.

"After 10 years of good and loyal service in high-level sport, my devouring desire to live new tournaments has fallen deep into my body's wear."

Niaré was the top seed at Rio 2016 and suffered an agonising 13-12 defeat to South Korea's Oh Hye-ri in the final.

Former world champion and Olympic runner-up Haby Niaré is retiring age 27 ©Getty Images

In 2013, Niaré won a world title in the same division in Puebla in Mexico.

Niaré is also a former European champion and four-time continental medallist.

"I am and will remain a champion of emotions," Niaré added in a message announcing her retirement.

"I'll be at the front row cheering on my sisters and brothers in arms for the rest of the Olympic adventure."