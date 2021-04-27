Danish eighth seeds Daniel Lundgaard and Mathias Thyrri were the biggest names to be knocked out on day one of the European Badminton Championships in Kiev, losing to England's Matthew Clare and Max Flynn.

Despite being a game up in the men's doubles first round, the Danes went down to Clare and Flynn 21-23, 21-17, 21-18 at the Palace of Sports in the Ukrainian capital.

It caps a bad start to the event for Denmark after Joel Eipe tested positive for COVID-19 at the tournament hotel, ruling him and men's doubles partner Rasmus Kjær out.

The top seeds in the draw are also Danish - Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen - and received a bye into the second round.

German fifth seeds Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel thrashed Andrew Jones and Adam Stewart of Wales 21-5, 21-7 today and are now set to meet Scotland's Christopher and Matthew Grimley, who won 21-11, 21-13 against Ireland's Joshua Magee and Paul Reynolds, in round two.

Sixth-seeded Germans Jones Ralfy Jansen and Peter Käsbauer are also through in straight games, having beaten Maciej Matusz and Wiktor Trecki of Poland 21-10, 21-12.

France's seventh seeds Christo and Toma Junior Popov are also through, defeating Mehmet Capar and Emre Sonmez of Turkey 21-13, 21-13.

Emilie Lefel and Anne Tran are through in the women's doubles ©Getty Images

In the women's doubles, fifth seeds Emilie Lefel and Anne Tran from France advanced to round two by winning their opening match 21-8, 21-10 against Ukraine's Anastasiya Prozorova and Valeriya Rudakova.

Danish seventh seeds Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn are through after winning 21-16, 21-13 against the Czech Republic's Tereza Švábíková and Katherina Tomalova.

Sixth seeds and fellow Danes Alexandra Bøje and Mette Poulsen are also into the second round following a 21-10, 21-6 win over Anastasiya Cherniavskaya and Alesia Zaitsava of Belarus.

Eighth seeds Linda Efler and Isabel Herttrich of Germany will be in round two as well after a 21-13, 21-17 victory over Dutch player Iris Tabeling and Switzerland's Nadia Fankhauser.

The European Championships continue tomorrow, with Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and Spain's Carolina Marín - the respective men's and women's singles top seeds - both scheduled to be in action.