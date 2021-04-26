Founding of World Para Taekwondo kicks off countdown of sport's 25 best moments

World Para Taekwondo has begun a countdown of the sport's greatest moments to build anticipation ahead of its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Twenty-five moments are set to be featured, with the governing body encouraging fans to join in by sharing their favourites on social media.

The countdown began with the 2006 founding of World Para Taekwondo at World Taekwondo's General Assembly in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

The first two World Championships - in Azerbaijan's capital Baku in 2009 and Russian metropolis Moscow in 2010 - occupied the next two spots on the countdown.

Memorable matches and classic rivalries are set to join administrative achievements on the agenda in the coming weeks.

The countdown can be viewed on the World Para Taekwondo Facebook page.

Taekwondo will appear at the Paralympics for the first time on September 2.

Six gold medals will be on offer in the sport at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.