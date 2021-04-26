The Austrian Ice Hockey Association (ÖEHV) has extended the contract of men's national team head coach and sports director Roger Bader.

Bader's new deal runs until June 2022, meaning he will stay with the team in the run-up to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and potentially the Games proper.

Austria are set to compete in a qualification tournament for a spot in the men's event.

They are due to face play Belarus, Poland and hosts Slovakia for a place at the Games from August 26 to 29 in Bratislava.

"Roger Bader has done excellent work within the ÖEHV for several years," said ÖEHV President Klaus Hartmann.

"He’s very professional, which we can currently see in his daily work at the training camps.

"With the contract extension we rely on continuity and follow big goals."

Reigning world champions Finland are one of nine men's teams already qualified for Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

The Austrian men's national team were relegated at the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship, meaning they will play in Division I Group A in 2022, a tier below the premier tournament.

This competition is next set to take place in May 2022 after the IIHF cancelled lower-division competitions due to the global health crisis, but the main World Championship is still set to take place in 2021, in Latvia.

"The trust shown by the board honours me," said Bader.

"It’s great fun to work with the players of the national team and to reach our goals together.

"The next season will be a big challenge for all of us.

"We are already working hard to be able to tackle our tasks successfully."