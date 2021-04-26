Borg to lead Dominican Republic at Americas Olympic baseball qualifier as Tatis steps aside

Hector Borg has replaced Fernando Tatis Sr as manager of the Dominican Republic baseball team for the upcoming Americas qualifier in Florida.

Borg, who is the San Francisco Giants' development coordinator for Latin America, steps in because Tatis is unable to manage the side for personal reasons.

Thirty-five-year-old Borg was a manager in the minor leagues in the United States as recently as 2019 and has varied coaching experience.

The Americas baseball qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - where baseball is on the programme for the first time since 2008 - is to take place from May 31 to June 5.

Games will be played at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie and The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.

The Dominican Republic are in Group A along with hosts the United States, Puerto Rico and Nicaragua.

Group B contains Cuba, Venezuela, Canada and Colombia.

The top two in each round-robin group will advance to a super round, where they will face the two teams from the other pool.

Results from games between qualified teams will carry over to determine the super round's final standings.

The first-placed team will advance to Tokyo 2020 - joining Japan, Mexico, Israel and Beijing 2008 champions South Korea in the Olympic baseball tournament.

Second and third will head to a last-chance global qualifier in Chinese Taipei later that month.

Tatis, who steps aside, enjoyed an 11-season Major League Baseball career and remains the only player to hit two home grand slams in the same inning.

His son, Fernando Tatis Jr, now plays for the San Diego Padres and signed a 13-year, $325 million (£234 million/€269 million) contract before the current season began.



