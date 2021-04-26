Plaid Cymru, the political party which advocates for Welsh independence, will seek to stage the Commonwealth Games in Wales in 2030 or 2034 if it comes to power.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the party's deputy leader who is campaigning for re-election to the Senedd - Welsh Parliament - promised that a Plaid Cymru Government would bid for the Games.

Ap Iorwerth claimed hosting the Games would boost the Welsh economy and the nation's sporting profile.

The upcoming Senedd election, to be held on May 6, will determine the Government of Wales for the next five years.

Plaid Cymru has 10 Assembly Members (AMs) out of 60 at present, with Labour, which has 29 AMs, leading a coalition Welsh Government.

Ap Iorwerth, who was part of the team behind Anglesey's successful bid to host the International Island Games in 2025, said hosting the Commonwealth Games would also bring wider public health benefits to Wales through improving facilities and inspiring people to take up sport.

"I want us to be able to host similar international events here at home so that Wales too can become a stage for world-renowned sporting contests," Ap Iorwerth said, as reported by Nation Cymru.

“To compete for Wales in front of a home crowd is something I'd love athletes in Wales to experience"



Sprinter @mica_lolita who competed for Wales in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow backs Plaid's pledge to bid for Wales to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 or 2034. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/rhf8FVJ6pp — Plaid Cymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Plaid_Cymru) April 24, 2021

"That's why a Plaid Cymru Government would bid for Wales to host the Commonwealth Games in either 2030 or 2034, boosting our global profile and bringing a range of economic benefits.

"Glasgow's experience of hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2014 was overwhelmingly positive and one Wales could learn from in preparing our bid.

"I hope that hosting the Games would inspire a new generation of Welsh athletes to follow those already making our nation proud on the world sporting stage."

Wales hosted the Commonwealth Games once before, in 1958, when capital Cardiff staged the event.

If Wales were to bid for the 2030 Games it could face competition from Hamilton in Canada, as a private Bid Committee from the city is seeking to stage the Games 100 years after Hamilton was host for the inaugural edition, then known as the Empire Games.

There is no clear candidate to stage the 2026 edition - although the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) recently told insidethegames that it "remains in discussions with multiple CGAs [Commonwealth Games Associations] and cities interested in the 2026 and 2030 Commonwealth Games".

A Welsh bid coming to fruition would be a welcome development for the CGF.