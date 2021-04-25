Kühner holds nerve in jump-off to win Dutch Masters in 's-Hertogenbosch

Max Kühner won the first Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping event of the season with victory at the Dutch Masters in 's-Hertogenbosch.

The Austrian was among eight riders involved in a jump-off to decide the winner in the Dutch city and he rose to the challenge.

Kühner captured the title with a time of 32.52sec following a flawless display on board Mk Sportpferde.

Brazilian Marlon Modolo Zanotelli, riding VDL Edgar M, was the last rider to finish but had to settle for second after completing the course in 32.69.

Germany battled it out for bronze with Christian Kukuk, riding Checker 47, edging out Philipp Weishaupt, on board Coby 8.

Kukuk secured third spot with 33.57 ahead of Weishaupt, who clocked 33.71.

Home rider Willem Greve, on board Carambole, finished in the top five, while Portugal’s Luciana Diniz, riding Vertigo Du Desert, came sixth.

Belgian duo Jérôme Guery, riding Quel Homme de Hus, and Gudrun Patteet, on board Sea Coast Pebbles Z, also contested the jump off but finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

The Dutch Masters was the first of four Rolex Grand Slam of Showing Jumping events scheduled for this year.

Calgary in Canada is scheduled to stage the next major - the Spruce Meadows Masters - from September 9 to 12.